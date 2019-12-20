Travel To Odisha: Best Place In Odisha To Visit, Explore And Enjoy

Odisha is one of the most beautiful places in India. If you are planning to have a vacation and wish to go to Odisha, we got your back There are quite a few places in Odisha to visit while on a vacation. From Bhubaneshwar to Konark; let us take a look at some of the beautiful places in Odisha.

Best places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar is the capital city of Odisha and also the temple city of India. It is home to one of the holiest temples in India. Since it is the capital it has a museum, zoo, malls, educational institutions and many eateries. The city is a perfect blend of modernity and traditional values.

Konark

Konark is a beach town. It also houses the famous beach called Chandrabhaga. One of the most happening places and enjoying the cool breezes that come from across the sea is a favourite free time activity of people. It lies on the coast by the Bay of Bengal, 60 kilometres from the capital of the state, Bhubaneswar.

Puri

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Odisha is Puri. It is the holy place of Lord Jagannath. The golden beach is another major attraction of tourism. Though Puri is a small city one can easily find accommodation at a reasonable budget. Puri is known by many names since a long period of time and it was locally known as Sri Kshetra and Lord Jagannatha temple but its actual name is Badadeula.

