Travel Destinations That Should Find A Spot In Your Bucket List In 2020

For all those who are struck with wanderlust 365 days in a year, preparing a bucket list of travel destinations for the year 2020 must be at the top of their to-do list. It is not easy to choose a holiday destination. Nowadays, people are spoilt for choice with several options especially outside India which makes it all the more difficult for people to decide on the desired destination. Whether it is an adventurous trek or a luxurious exploration of a cruise, this 2020 should be fruitful for you when it comes to enjoying that perfect vacation. To make your job easier, here are some places which you can place on your bucket list for the year 2020.

Here are some travel destinations which you can explore in the year 2020

Russia

Russia is a threshold of art, culture and literature. The beautiful St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow will definitely satiate your wanderlust. The colourful and vibrant domes of St. Petersburg and Moscow act as a visual delight. The tourists can find themselves getting lost into the mysteries of the 17th-century fortresses or basking in the rich art and heritage of the museums.

Japan

Japan is one of the fast-emerging favourite travel destinations of many. The main highlight of Japan is that it offers the perfect blend of the beautiful culture and heritage as well as the wonders of the high-tech developments. It is also a beautiful haven for all the food lovers out there. If you want to try out some innovative and sumptuous dishes, this is the right spot for you.

South Africa

South Africa is the perfect amalgamation of nature, wildlife, food and culture. The exotic city of Cape Town in South Africa is the hot favourite of several tourists from across the world. One can explore the Table Mountain in a cable car or can witness the historic Robben Island where Nelson Mandela served 18 years of his imprisonment. The Garden Route and the various safari adventures will give you a picturesque sight of the vineyards, wildlife and the open scenery.

Western Canada and Rockies

This one will offer you the perfect combination of the jovial city life and some picturesque landscapes. The Rockies consist of a vast range of glaciers, mountains and forests which can be a treat for your eyes. For those who love to explore the mysteries of the wild, this place is perfect for you. The metro city of Vancouver will make you familiar with the enigmatic beauty of Canada.

Central Europe

This is that ideal place where you can let your hair down and opt for a total detox. The main highlight is the cruise trip over the river Danube. One can explore locations like Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany. From lovely cathedrals to places and some picturesque vineyards, this one totally has some wonders in store for you.

