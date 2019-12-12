Supermodel Elena Fernandes Flies Her 7 Rescue Cats From Mumbai To London

Supermodel Elena Fernandes is taking seven cats, rescued from in and around Bandra, with her to London to permanently relocate them. The 32-year-old model took to Instagram to share the pictures of her cats ready to fly for the United Kingdom. In a series of Fernandes’ Instagram stories, the cats can be seen placed in crates before the flight.

“Thank you @British_Airways #furryflyers and everyone at indian customs for making this first happen. Here’s to making history,” she tweeted.

The Kapoor & Sons actress will reportedly keep the cats in her central London home in Bayswater. Speaking to an English daily, Fernandes revealed that some of the cats were found in poor health some of them were injured. She said that it will easier for her to take of the cats in her London home since her parents also live there. "Thank you British Airways," wrote Fernandes in one of her Instagram stories while sharing the pictures. In another story, the actress can be seen sitting in an office where she thanked the Customs Commissioner and Furry Flyers, a Mumbai-based pet relocation service.

'Slumcat millionaires’

Fernandes has named her seven rescue cats - Garfield, Murphy, Mischief, Sooty, Sweep, Disney and Patches. Since her hometown, Bayswater, is close to Kensington Palace, her friends and other animal lovers call them ‘slumcat millionaires’. The 32-year-old model cited the animal cruelty and lamented the fact that kitten and puppies are often dumped by the roadside by “animal haters” who do not want them near housing societies. She complained about the rash drivers who do not care to slow down even after spotting animals on the road.

Fernandes, who can speak British English, French, Hindi, vis half Indian and half South American as her father is from Goa and mother from Peru. She resides in London but keeps flying to India for various projects. She has featured in internationally renowned magazines such as Vogue, GQ, and Harpers Bazaar.

