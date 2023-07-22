Travelling With Pets In Monsoon? Tips For A Safe Journey

The monsoon season is a time of joy for many, as it brings relief from the scorching heat. If you are a pet owner, you might be excited about the prospect of exploring the beauty of nature during this time with your furry friends by your side. However, travelling with your pet in the monsoon requires some extra preparation. Here are some essential tips to consider before embarking on your rainy season adventure with your beloved pet.

3 things you need to know

Prioritise your pet's safety by ensuring vaccinations and proper identification before travelling during the monsoon.

Pack essential supplies, including food, water, medications, and familiar items to keep your pet comfortable.

Plan for frequent breaks, choose pet-friendly accommodations, and keep your furry friend dry and comfortable for a smooth and safe journey.

Health Check -Up

Before you hit the road, take your pet for a thorough health check-up. Consult your veterinarian to make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up to date.

Waterproof Gear

Just like you, your pets also need protection from the rain. Invest in a good-quality waterproof jacket for your pets, especially if they are not accustomed to getting wet. This will help them stay dry and comfortable during your outdoor excursions.

Hygiene and Grooming

Fungal infections and skin issues are quite common during the rainy season. Regularly groom your pet and keep them clean and dry. Trim their nails to ensure they don't meet with any accidents due to wet surfaces.

Pet-Friendly Accommodations

If you plan to stay overnight during your travel, ensure that you book pet-friendly accommodations well in advance. Many hotels and guesthouses have pet-friendly policies, but it’s always better to confirm before arriving.

Familiar Surroundings

While travelling, your pet may feel anxious or stressed due to the change in surroundings. Bring along their favourite toys, blankets, and bedding to create a sense of familiarity and comfort for them.

Keep Them Hydrated

Keep your pet well-hydrated throughout the journey. Carry a sufficient amount of clean drinking water and a portable water bowl to make it easy for them to drink on the go.

Leash and Harness

Your pets can behave unpredictably becuse of the new or unfamiliar suurroundings. Always keep them on a leash and harness to prevent them from running off or getting lost.

Avoid Puddles and Stagnant Water

Puddles and stagnant water are breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other harmful insects. Avoid letting your pet play in such areas to protect them from potential health risks.

Carry First-Aid Kid

Pack a first-aid kit with essentials like bandages, antiseptic wipes and any medications your pet needs. This will come in handy in case of minor injuries or emergencies.

Be Cautious with Car Rides

If you are travelling by car, never leave your pet alone inside the vehicle. Cars can heat up quickly, and leaving your pet unattended can be dangerous.

By following these tips, you can ensure a delightful and safe monsoon journey with your furry companion. Remember, your pet’s well-being is your responsibility. With the right preparation, you can create lasting memories of a happy and enjoyable adventure together.