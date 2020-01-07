Valley Of Flowers National Park Is A Heavenly Place For A Serene Experience

India has a vast variety of numerous National parks all across its territory. These sanctuaries are amongst the most beautiful places on Earth and some have been named as the World Heritage Site. Many people from different corners of the world visit India to enjoy the unique wildlife and distinct variety of flora in different parts of the country. While mentioning unique picturesque national parks, one can never forget the majestic and beautiful 'Valley of Flowers National Park'.

All about the serenity of Valley of Flowers

Valley of Flowers National Park is located in Chamoli district (near Badrinath) of Uttarakhand and it is approximately 300 km to the north of Rishikesh. This picturesque national park presents an excellent view of the gracing beauty of Western Himalayas. Valley of Flowers National Park was discovered in 1931 by the Mountaineer Frank S Smith and is a World Heritage Site for its wild untamed flowers surrounded by white peaks.

Also Read | Periyar National Park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts, here's why!

The Valley is famous for offering a vast variety of medicinal herbs. The Hindu legendary story of Hanuman makes it a special place. According to the legend, it is believed that the Valley of Flowers National Park is the place where Hanuman brought Sanjivani for the treatment of Lakshmana.

This national park is a perfect place to come with family and friends to enjoy the serenity of nature which is filled with many scenic experiences. The sanctuary constitutes many Himalayan water-falls, streams, and paddocks making it amongst the most blissful places on Earth.

Also Read | Crocodile population rises In Bhitarkanika National Park

Apart from being famous for offering a scenic experience while watching flowers, the place also has a distinct variety of butterflies This World heritage site is also home to many rare and endangered animals such as Asiatic black bear, red fox, snow leopard, musk deer, brown bear, and blue sheep. Birds found in the park include Himalayan Monal pheasant and several other high altitude birds.

Also Read | Rise in mammal population in Bhitarkanika National Park

Also Read | Yosemite National Park: Top spots to cover when you visit this beautiful national park