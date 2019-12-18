Travel To New Zealand: Places To Go To When In The Land Of Kiwis

New Zealand - the country whose natives are popularly called as Kiwis since the name was bestowed upon them by the Australian soldiers in the first world war is worldwide famous for many tourist locations. The country is full of various floras and faunas and has unique geographical species like Tuatara, Weta, the Kauri and the Kiwi bird to name a few. The country has been lucky to be amidst the rich and diverse and mostly untouched ocean space and wildlife. Here are some of the famous places you must visit when you are in Wellington land.

Places to go in New Zealand

Fiordland

Many of you might not know that Fiordland's rugged locations were the part of the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films. A 1,250-acre sheep farm on North Island was shown as Hobbiton (the home of the hobbits) in the movie Hobbits which formed the fantasy land called Middle earth. Fiordland also has a National park where the tourists can set off for hiking, fishing or even cruising in the south Island of Fiordland where you might even spot dolphins and penguins. Milford Sound is the highlight of Fiordland.

Queenstown

Queenstown is the central hub for the adventure and the adrenaline junkies out there. It is located in the South Island of the country surrounded by the Southern Alps and the breathtaking lake Wakatipu. The nightlife in Queenstown is also something to visit for its packed bars and famous restaurants.

Paihia

If you want to visit a low key location in New Zealand, then Paihia is the location for you. It is the best place to visit for those who want to experience the local town life enjoying the fresh-caught seafood, visiting the array of hotels in Marsden Road or strolling in the recreation centres that are located here to entice the travellers. Enjoy your time in Paihia by swimming or even scuba diving and view the iconic underwater shipwreck called the Rainbow Warrior.

Franz Josef Glacier

If you want to have a glacier experience then visit the west coast of the South Island to find the Westland National Park where you will find the iconic glaciers which have unique names and even interesting stories behind their names. Franz Josef Glacier is one of the accessible glaciers in the world where you can walk on the glacier itself with the help of guided tours. The incredible glacier hot pools are something that will vanish all your tiredness when you take a dip in it.

Napier

The best place in Napier is to visit the National Aquarium of New Zealand which has every water animal that you could ever imagine. The Art Deco Capital resort in Napier is the highlight architectural building in this area. The resort was built during the 1930s when the city suffered a major fire outbreak.

