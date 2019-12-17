Travel To Turkey And Experience The Grandeur Istanbul And Popular Turkish Cuisine

Turkey is the country that connects two continents, Europe and Asia is a surplus of with diverse cultures, mouthwatering Turkish cuisine, and cultural connections to many empires. The capital is Ankara and Turkish Lira is the currency used here. Turkey is an Islamic country with a rich culture that is evident from its monuments and architectures throughout the country. Here are the top places to visit when in Turkey.

Places to visit in Turkey

Istanbul

Istanbul used to be the old capital city in Turkey, serving as the city centre during the Ottoman and Byzantine Empires. Being one of the largest cities in the world, Istanbul is the only city that spans over two continents. The city is a famous tourist destination, famous for its architecture, food and dining, nightlife and historical sites, with the most attractive tourist places to be namely Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace and the world-famous Blue Mosque.

ALSO READ| Travel In Vietnam: Check Out The Best Places To Visit In Vietnam

Ephesus

Ephesus represents the Europian culture and monuments as the site is an ancient location to be one of the largest cities of the Roman empire. In the modern-day, the ruins of Ephesus are preserved and is one of the turkey's famous tourist locations with nearby theatres, magnificent Celsus Library, and Temple of Hadrian to name a few.

ALSO READ| Travel To Rome: Here Are The 3 Best Things To Do While In The City

Marmaris

The location is famous for its resorts, perfect sea, mountains, white sand beaches, turquoise water and is situated along the Turkish riviera in southwest Turkey. Marmaris serves as a port city in turkey along with being a tourist place for many water sport activities that takes place in the picturesque bays. Many tourist trips include trips from Marmaris to Ephesus, Cleopatra Island and Pamukkale.

ALSO READ| Thailand Travel Tips: Things To Know About The Country For A Hassle Free Trip

Antalya

A vibrant city with many resorts, bars, restaurants that makes it the perfect location to enjoy the local food along the gorgeous beaches of Antalya. Antalya also serves as a site for the adventure junkies with activities like swimming, sailing and mountain climbing. In Kaleiçi you can literally view the past of the city by glaring at the old city walls. Big Roman gates, and Clock Tower.

Konya

Konya is one of the oldest city in Turkey and is the home to the world-famous Persian theologian Rumi whose mausoleum is situated in Konya. You can find Alaeddin Mosque and the ruins of the Seljuk Palace in Konya when it used to serve as the capital for the Seljuk Dynasty. The highlight of the location includes the Mevlevi Order, which was founded by Rumi's followers and you can find people doing their famous religious ceremonies (more commonly known as Whirling Dervishes) here at Konya.

ALSO READ| Planning A Solo Travel To South India? Here Are 3 Best Places To Visit