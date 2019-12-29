Chinese New Year: When To Visit Hong Kong To Celebrate The Blissful Event

Hong Kong celebrates many festivals throughout the year. Among them, one of the most festivals is the Chinese New Year. It is the city's biggest and most colourful festival. All the people around are filled with energy during the festival. They pray for good fortune at the start of the festival. The event has a stunning fireworks show, heart-pounding action at the racetrack, and so much more. Let us take a look at when you can Hong Kong to celebrate Chinese New Year.

When to visit Hong Kong to celebrate Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year Parade is one of the most famous events for the Hong Kong Chinese New Year celebrations. The event is usually celebrated in late January or February. So, if you are planning to visit Hong Kong, then booking your tickets at the end of January would be the right decision. More than tens of thousands of visitors enjoy the colourful parade each year. Crowds line the streets and make way for the parade in the Tsim Sha Tsui area near Victoria. There are dozens of colourful floats, lively dragons, traditional Chinese dancers, and bands.

The parade route proceeds along the historic Nathan Road to Haiphong Road. The night parade begins at 8 pm but pre-parade street performances usually begin at 6 pm. Apart from this, there are many more places that you can visit during the event cause every year there are new places that open up. Before the parade, you could tour some popular places around, go shopping, and have some tasty food. Hong Kong's biggest mall, Harbour City, is open along the parade route and the Temple Street Night Market is a place to visit for a snack or to have a meal beforehand. Take a look at the parade.

