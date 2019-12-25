Sunny Leone's Bling Outfits That Are Perfect For A New Year's Eve Party

Sunny Leone has made headlines for a lot of reasons and one among them seems to be her fashion. Even on the popular reality show on MTV, Splitsvilla 12, the actor is known for her fashion choices and accessories. Sunny Leone's photos on Instagram are also testimony to that. Here are five moments from Sunny Leone’s Instagram account which showed her going all bling:

In this post from her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone is seen sporting a powder-blue coordinate set. She is sporting an embellished top and a ruffled net skirt. For accessories, Sunny chose a statement bracelet and matching statement ring. Her makeup was minimalistic with nude lips.

In this post, Sunny Leone was seen sporting a golden shimmery mini-dress with a belted detail for the bling element. She paired her dress with nude heels. Her hair was done in curly waves while her makeup was kept minimalistic but with red lips.

For an award function, Sunny Leone was seen sporting a strapless, midnight blue sequined gown adding a lot of glamour to her whole look. She accessorised her outfit with small stud earrings. Sunny went for minimalistic makeup and nude coloured lips.

For a Bollywood event, Sunny Leone was seen sporting this casual outfit. However, she still managed to incorporate some bling into it. Sunny opted for a white T-shirt with embellishments on it and a grey shimmery miniskirt. She paired her outfit with knee-high black boots and hoop earrings. Her hair was done up in a half ponytail hairdo. Her makeup was kept simple with pink lips.

In the above post, Sunny Leone was again seen incorporating some bling into her casual attire. She donned a white T-shirt with a shimmery pocket and paired it with a sequinned skirt. For her footwear, Sunny went for a pair of shimmery heels. Her makeup was kept fresh and dewy while her hair was let down in a simple hairstyle.

