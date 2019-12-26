Virender Sehwag Reveals New Year's 2019 Plans On Instagram, Chris Gayle Left Impressed

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag never fails to amuse his fans with his sense of humour. His wit and banter with his ex-teammates and about trending topics, in general, more often than not, leave his fans in splits. 'Viru' is often seen donning the commentator's hat in India's games. As the Indian team is on a break before they host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series starting January 5, Sehwag has taken this time to make the most of his Christmas holidays.

On Wednesday, the former India opener took to Instagram to post a selfie along with his wife Aarti Sehwag before leaving for Dubai to celebrate the New Year. He captioned the photo "Dubai bound #merrychristmas #dillikisardi se rahat @aartisehwag". His former India and Delhi Capitals teammate Umesh Yadav liked the post, while Sehwag's good friend and West Indies' dynamic opener Chris Gayle responded to the tweet with a high-five.

Virender Sehwag's latest Instagram post

Virender Sehwag’s biography scheduled to release in 2020

According to the recent reports made by a leading Indian tabloid, the possibility of a biography to be written on Virender Sehwag have surfaced. The reports have confirmed that a leading publisher has shown interest and signed him up to tell his story to the world. Virender Sehwag's biography is temporarily titled as the Nawab of Najabgarh and the same is scheduled to release in 2020.

The biography would include some of the best instances of the cricketer's career, both on and off the field. The possibility of having a Virender Sehwag biography would open the doors to an opportunity of witnessing the Nawab of Najabgarh’s story on the big screen. Just like Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag’s story would be told by the filming fraternity.

