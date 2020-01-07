Winter Holiday Spots For Solo Trip To Explore Europe At Its Best

Solo trips can be a hugely rewarding experience, especially when it comes to a place which is full of cultures, attractions and beautiful sceneries like Europe. If you are looking to travel solo in Europe, then there are a myriad of destinations from which you can choose. From seaside escapes to city culture and foodie experiences, here we have listed down a few places to travel alone in Europe.

ALSO READ: Things To Do In New Jersey Which Will Help Plan Your Holidays

Amsterdam, Netherlands

For all the solo travellers, Amsterdam is a gentle, safe, progressive and friendly city. Renting a bike and exploring the city on two wheels will make you feel like a local. Everyone there speaks English, so getting around the crowd and meeting new people is very easy.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is one of the most affordable cities in Europe and it is a beautiful place to explore. The city is very safe and you can lie on the beach or walk around the city. There is lots of ancient architecture and excellent museums in the city with a very interesting nightlife.

ALSO READ: Best Surfing Destinations In The World To Include In Your Next Trip

Berlin

There is no other place like Berlin in the entire Europe. The city is young, vibrant and ever-changing with full of historical places. It is the capital of electronic music and the largest Turkish hub outside Turkey. It features a huge amount of must-see sights, like the Berlin Wall’s East Side Gallery and the Brandenburg Gate.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is the perfect city for a solo travel destination. It has every element the solo traveller wishes for from exotic locations to vibrant culture to excellent food. Stunning and home to a plethora of great tapas bars, the city is a solo traveller in Europe’s destination. The city is not too big and moving around is quite simple.

Reykjavik, Iceland

City lovers and nature lovers both will find millions of reasons to fall in love with Iceland. With Iceland being named the most peaceful country in Europe, safety is rarely a concern for travellers in Reyjavik. You can join one of the free city walking tours and eat at the most popular spot in town to enjoy local dishes.

ALSO READ: Local Markets In Mumbai: Exploring The Streets For Shoppers

ALSO READ: Lifestyle: 5 Getaways Near Mumbai Perfect For The Weekend