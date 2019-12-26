Things To Do In New Jersey Which Will Help Plan Your Holidays

Although being one of the smallest US states, New Jersey is home to many first-rate tourist attractions. The state’s huge and underrated cities are home to many famous hotels and restaurants and of course vibrant art scenes. From national parks to outstanding natural beauty to fine museums and historical places, New Jersey is a worth place to explore. So, if you are planning your next vacation in New Jersey, make a plan ahead and have fun by visiting these places.

Cape May

Many attractions of Cape May were largely discovered during the 18th and 19th century. The place is so popular that six US presidents had summer homes here. It also has some tourists attractions like fine beaches, Cape May Point Lighthouse (built-in 1859), museum, and dolphin and whale sightseeing cruises.

Atlantic City

One of the most popular coastal resort towns on the northeastern coast of the US, Atlantic City is best known for its famous Boardwalk. It was constructed in 1870 and to this day remains the place where the majority of the city's attractions are found. One of the most popular tourist spots is Steel Pier, a carnival-style amusement park that has rides for all ages. The city is also home to several historic and cultural attractions.

The Adventure Aquarium

One of the popular family attraction is Adventure Aquarium on the Delaware River in Camden. It is considered as one of the best aquatic educational facilities in the United States. This two-million-gallon aquarium is home to more than 8,500 marine animals, which includes a large collection of sharks, sea turtles, penguins, and stingrays.

Grounds For Sculpture

This is one of the best places to visit for all the art and nature lovers. Grounds For Sculpture which is constructed in a 42-acre museum and sculpture park is located in the town of Hamilton. In addition to the sculptures, the park itself is wonderfully landscaped with numerous trees and flowerbeds. Apart from this, another great art experience can be found at the Jersey City Museum with its collection of more than 300 paintings.

Paterson Great Falls

The place is most recently established national parks in the United States. It is home to an array of impressive waterfalls and natural scenery. Interesting information regarding the history of the area can be obtained from the nearby Paterson Museum. The main attraction, besides the falls, is the pedestrian bridge.

