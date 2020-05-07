World Red Cross Day Wishes That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Every year, May 8 is observed as World Red Cross Day and Red Crescent Day across the globe. This day is celebrated to observe the principles that were laid down by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. This day is considered as an opportunity to offer voluntary medical services to society. World Red Cross Day is also the day to honour all those people who offered their helping hand in order to serve mankind. The day is celebrated every year to pay tribute to the volunteers for their contribution to the people in need.

Also Read: Nigeria's Red Cross Distributes Food Aid During Lockdown

Also Read: Health Min Asks Red Cross To Encourage Covid Survivors To Donate Blood For Plasma Therapy

World Red Cross Day Wishes to share with your family and friends

On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, let us join hands to make everyone in this world healthier and happier….. Happy World Red Cross Day!!!

It is the duty of every human to serve humanity and we must always do so to extend our contribution towards Red Cross…. Best wishes on World Red Cross Day.

A warm thank you to all those who are selflessly serving humanity and bringing a good change in the society….. Happy World Red Cross Day to all!!!

As humans, it is our duty to give our services to help the needy….. Let us celebrate World Red Cross Day by coming forward in good numbers to serve the society….. Warm wishes on Red Crescent Day!!!

World Red Cross Day is the reminder that it is the duty of each one of us to remember all those who gave all their lives in the services of the needy….. Let us take inspiration from those helping hands and do out a little bit for the society….. Happy Red Crescent Day!!!

On the occasion of Red Crescent Day, let us take inspiration from all those who served the society in the times of need and be a part of this mission….. Sending warm wishes on World Red Cross Day to you!!

Each and every helping hand counts when the society needs the help….. World Red Cross Day reminds us to make our contribution to serve mankind in our small way….. Wish you a very Happy Red Crescent Day!!!

On the occasion of Red Cross Day, let us come together to be more helpful towards those who are in need by offering our voluntary services when required….. Sending you warm wishes on World Red Cross Day.

On the occasion of Red Cross Day, let us come together to be more helpful towards those who are in need by offering our voluntary services when required….. Sending you warm wishes on World Red Cross Day.

On the occasion of Red Cross Day, let us come together to be more helpful towards those who are in need by offering our voluntary services when required….. Sending you warm wishes on World Red Cross Day.

There is only one way to celebrate World Red Cross Day and that is by working together to make our society a healthier one….. Happy Red Crescent Day.

There is not just one day when we need to offer our medical services to people around us but we have that duty on us to do it every day….. Wishing you Happy World Red Cross Day.

Angels are those who offer their services to save the lives of others and World Red Cross Day is all about celebrating that spirit.

Also Read: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Wishes In Hindi That You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

Also Read:Buddha Purnima Wishes In English Which You Can Send To Your Friends & Family