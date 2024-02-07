Advertisement

In the ever-evolving modern life during winter, maintaining eye care becomes of utmost importance. This digital age has increasingly made regular users quest for an appropriate solution to evade the persistent discomfort in their eyes. From using artificial tears to wearing sunglasses to protect against UV rays and glare from snow, it is necessary to support overall eye health under such unprecedented opportunities and challenges in the evolving society.

Here are ways to prevent eye care:

Hydration is key

Combat dryness by maintaining proper hydration. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day not only supports overall health but also plays a vital role in preserving eye moisture.

Use humidifiers indoors

Humidifiers can help with dry eyes by adding moisture to the air, which helps keep eyes hydrated. These are more comfortable. They are often used in homes during warm and dry weather helping with the dry eyes. They can keep eyes moist and reduces dry eye symptoms.



Protect with good eyewear

During the winters, the UV rays can be dangerous to your eyes, particularly when reflected off snow. You may invest in high-quality sunglasses equipped with UV protection. You may wear proper eyewear that can shield your eyes from the potential damage.

Blink often during screen time

If your work involves extended screen time, you may remember to blink regularly. This simple yet effective action can help prevent the dryness induced by prolonged staring at screens.

Try warm compresses for soothing

Reduce the discomfort of tired and dry eyes with warm compresses. Gently apply a warm, damp cloth to the closed eyelids for a few minutes to provide relief and soothe your eyes.

Include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet

Improve your diet with foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts. These nutrients contribute significantly to eye health, reducing the dryness and supporting overall well-being.

Prioritise Regular Eye Check-Up

Winters can escalate pre-existing eye conditions, therefore caring for your eyes is important. It is mandatory to prioritise regular eye check-ups with an optometrist for early detection and management of potential issues.

Eye Exercises

Eye exercises can help strengthen the eye muscles, ease eye strain, and improve eyesight. Examples include focusing on faraway objects and doing eye yoga.

