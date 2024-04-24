Advertisement

Vaisakh is the second month according to the Hindu calendar, after the first month of Chaitra. It holds significant cultural and religious importance for Hindus across India. Falling typically in April-May according to the Gregorian calendar, Vaisakh marks the beginning of the harvest season and is associated with several auspicious festivals and celebrations. This year, Vaishakh month is starting from 24th April, and it will end on 23rd May.

Vaisakh month vrat festival dates in 2024

24 April 2024 (Wednesday) – Vaishakh begins

27 April 2024 (Saturday) - Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi

2 May 2024 (Thursday) – Panchak starts

4 May 2024 (Saturday) – Varuthini Ekadashi, Vallabhacharya Jayanti

5 May 2024 (Sunday) – Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

6 May 2024 (Monday)- Monthly Shivratri

8 May 2024 (Tuesday) – Vaishakh Amavasya, Tagore Jayanti

Buddha Purnima in Vaisakh | Image: Freepik

10 May 2024 (Wednesday) - Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti

11 May 2024 (Thursday) - Vinayak Chaturthi

12 May 2024 (Friday) – Shankaracharya Jayanti, Ramanuja Jayanti

14 May 2024 (Tuesday) – Vrish Sankranti, Ganga Saptami

15 May 2024 (Wednesday) - Baglamukhi Jayanti

17 May 2024 (Friday) – Sita Navami

19 May 2024 (Sunday) – Mohini Ekadashi

20 May 2024 (Monday) - Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

22 May 2024 (Wednesday) - Narasimha Jayanti, Chhinnamasta Jayanti

23 May 2024 (Thursday) – Vaishakh Purnima fast, Buddha Purnima

Akshaya Tritiya in Vaisakh

Vaisakh is the month when the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Parasurama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe this day by performing rituals, offering prayers, and participating in acts of charity and generosity. It is falling on 10th May this year. Another important festival is Buddha Purnima on 23rd May. Vaisakh is a month filled with spiritual significance, cultural festivities, and agricultural celebrations, symbolising renewal, abundance, and prosperity for Hindus.