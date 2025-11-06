Updated 6 November 2025 at 19:01 IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 Update: Shiamak Davar Confirms Choreographing For The Yash-Sai Pallavi Starrer
Ramayana Update: One of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood, celebrity choreographer Shiamak Davar has joined the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Directed by Niteish Tiwari, the film will release in two parts, with the first part hitting the big screens on Diwali 2026. Most details about the cast and other things about the movie have been kept under wraps by the makers.
However, recently, popular choreographer Shiamak Davar confirmed that he would be working with Ranbir Kapoor for the movie. Shiamak is a well-known choreographer in the industry and has delivered several hits with many stars. Fans of Ramayana are even more intrigued about the film following the choreographer's confirmation about his association.
Speaking to Instant Bollywood at a recent event in Mumbai, Shiamak Davar said, "Abhi yeh jo naya film kar raha hun woh Dil Toh Pagal Hai nahi hai, woh Ramayana hai. So let’s wait and see what happens. I’m always excited about my films. Yeah, so I’m choreographing it. This will be very different, isliye mai kar raha hun." He also confirmed teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Ram, for the film. However, based on the Hindu epic, the Ramayana movie will most likely not have the usual song and dance sequences.
Also Read: In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Best Moments With Birthday Girl Raha
The star-studded cast and massive scale of Ramayana
Advertisement
Touted as one of the biggest movies in the world, Ramayana will feature Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Lara Dutta, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Kunal Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles, as per reports. The first look of the movie was released in July, earlier this year and was met with a thunderous response. The first glimpse confirms that Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram, Yash will be seen as Raavan, Sai Pallavi will play the role of Goddess Sita, and TV actor Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lord Lakshman.
Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Shares 1st Post Amid Canada Event Backlash, Netizens React
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 6 November 2025 at 18:47 IST