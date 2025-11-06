Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 Update: Shiamak Davar Confirms Choreographing For The Yash-Sai Pallavi Starrer

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Directed by Niteish Tiwari, the film will release in two parts, with the first part hitting the big screens on Diwali 2026. Most details about the cast and other things about the movie have been kept under wraps by the makers.

However, recently, popular choreographer Shiamak Davar confirmed that he would be working with Ranbir Kapoor for the movie. Shiamak is a well-known choreographer in the industry and has delivered several hits with many stars. Fans of Ramayana are even more intrigued about the film following the choreographer's confirmation about his association.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood at a recent event in Mumbai, Shiamak Davar said, "Abhi yeh jo naya film kar raha hun woh Dil Toh Pagal Hai nahi hai, woh Ramayana hai. So let’s wait and see what happens. I’m always excited about my films. Yeah, so I’m choreographing it. This will be very different, isliye mai kar raha hun." He also confirmed teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Ram, for the film. However, based on the Hindu epic, the Ramayana movie will most likely not have the usual song and dance sequences.



The star-studded cast and massive scale of Ramayana

