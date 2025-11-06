Updated 6 November 2025 at 20:58 IST
Emraan Hashmi Believes Ba***ds Of Bollywood Could Have Collected ₹700 Cr At The Box Office: It’s So Politically Incorrect
Emraan Hashmi made a cameo appearance at the Ba***ds Of Bollywood directed by Aaryan Khan. The series debuted on Netflix on September 18 and received a thunderous response.
Emraan Hashmi made a brief yet memorable appearance in the Aaryan Khan directorial Bads of Bollywood. Based on the inner workings of the industry, the show was a satirical take on the making of films and the complications behind it. Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal and Anya Singh played the lead roles in the show with Mona Singh, Bobby Deol and Manoj Pahwa in significant appearances.
Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his film, Haq, recently praised the web show days after its release. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, “You know, the first episode, I was watching with some people. It takes some time to get you in. But then, if you are in for a ride after that, it's like Wow, this is something unlike anything you have seen. It's so politically incorrect. It should have come out in theatres. This would have done Rs. 600 - 700 crore at the box office." The actor is among the many other industry insiders who have publicly appreciated Bads of Bollywood.
Emraan's comments come a day before the release of his next, Haq. Based on the landmark Shah Bano case, the movie is also headlined by Yami Gautam, who plays the role of Shazia. Hashmi essays her ex-husband and advocate in the courtroom drama. The movie is directed by Suparn S Varma.
Scheduled to hit the big screens on November 7, the movie hit a minor hurdle ahead of release. The kin of Shah Bano, specifically her daughter, filed a petition at the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking a stay on the film's release, citing that the movie ‘distorts facts’ and is a breach of their privacy. She alleged that Shah Bano's legal heirs were not asked to consent before making the film. However, in the latest development, the High Court has dismissed their plea and allowed the release of Haq.
