Vishu, the traditional New Year festival of Kerala, marks the beginning of a new year and holds significant cultural and spiritual importance for Malayalis around the world. Celebrated with colourful decorations, sumptuous feasts, and joyful gatherings, Vishu is a time to usher in prosperity, happiness, and abundance. Sending heartfelt wishes and messages to friends and family adds to the festive cheer. Here are some Vishu wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your loved ones.

Wishes for Vishu

Vishu | Image: Freepik

"Wishing you and your family a Vishu filled with joy, prosperity, and new beginnings. Happy Vishu!"

"May the auspicious occasion of Vishu bring you abundant blessings and opportunities for growth. Happy New Year!"

"As the sun rises with new hope and promise, may Vishu herald a brighter and happier future for you. Happy Vishu!"

"Let's embrace the spirit of Vishu and welcome the new year with renewed optimism, faith, and determination."

WhatsApp messages for Vishu

"On this Vishu, I am grateful for the love and blessings of my dear family and friends. Wishing you all a joyous and prosperous New Year!"

"Sending my warmest wishes to my beloved ones on Vishu. May our bond of love and friendship grow stronger with each passing day."

"On this auspicious occasion of Vishu, may you be blessed with prosperity, good health, and abundant joy. Happy New Year!"

"May the light of Vishu illuminate your path and guide you towards success and happiness in the coming year. Happy Vishu!"

Quotes for Vishu

Happy Vishu | Image: Freepik

"Vishu Ashamsakal! May the traditional Vishukkani bring prosperity and abundance into your home. Happy Vishu!"

"Let's celebrate the vibrant colors and festive spirit of Vishu with joyous festivities and heartfelt prayers."

"On this sacred day of Vishu, may the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu fill your life with peace, happiness, and prosperity."

"As we celebrate Vishu, let us offer our prayers and gratitude to the Almighty for His abundant blessings and guidance."

"Nachyde, gaayde, balle balle! Let's dance and celebrate the spirit of Vishu with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Vishu!"

“Wishing my dear family a Vishu filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments together. Happy New Year!”