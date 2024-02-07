English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:09 IST

What Is DINK Lifestyle? Here's Why More Couples Are Choosing It

Know everything about the DINK lifestyle, a trend which is now gaining momentum among couples.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is DINK Lifestyle? Here's Why More Couples Are Choosing It | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
DINK stands for ‘Dual income, no kids.’ This kind of lifestyle is slowly but surely gathering more and more advocates with passing time. But what exactly is it, what does it mean, and is it beneficial? Let’s find out. 

What is DINK lifestyle

DINKs stand for couples who have chosen to not have kids. The idea is that when two people in a household are making money, and there are no children who depend on them, the money can be utilised as per their own whims and fancies. They will also have more disposable income that will give them the ability to spend the money on themselves. 

The decision is driven by various factors, including personal preferences, career goals and final considerations. 

File photo of a couple on trip | Image: Unsplash

Types of DINKs 

Couples who choose not to have children: These are the kind of people who choose not to have children. Many of these don’t want a lifestyle with children as it does not align with their regular routine. 

Couples who cannot have children: This comes as a difficult choice for these people as many times they desire to have children but end up without them. 

Empty nesters: After the children have grown up and moved out, couples often become a part of dual income, meaning no kids demographic again. These people tend to find extra money in their budget that was once spent on kids. 

File photo of couple dancing | Image: Unsplash

Factors leading to rise in DINK lifestyle

Changing societal norms: As time is progressing, societal norms around family and marriage are evolving. People are now increasing their acceptance for diverse lifestyle choices, including DINKs.  

Relationship dynamics: According to reports, this lifestyle is said to have a positive impact on couples’ relationships. With fewer external pressures and responsibilities, couples have more quality time to spend together, which then leads to a strong emotional bond.

Enhances personal well-being: DINKs have more time and resources to invest in their physical and mental health. They can also pursue their hobbies. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:09 IST

