Updated March 5th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

What Makes Pushkar Holi Special? Why Spending The Festival In The City Should Be On Your Bucketlist?

Holi will be celebrated on March 25 this year. The festivals of colours is celebrated with fervour across the country but it is even more special in Pushkar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lathmaar holi
Lathmaar holi | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with exuberance and fervour across India. However, amidst the myriad of celebrations, one destination stands out for its unique charm and vibrancy during Holi – Pushkar. Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, Pushkar is renowned for its spiritual significance, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant culture. 

Spiritual significance

Representative Image | Image: Instagram 


Pushkar is considered one of the most sacred cities in India, primarily due to the presence of the Pushkar Lake and the Brahma Temple. Legend has it that Lord Brahma, the creator in Hindu mythology, performed a ritual at the Pushkar Lake, making it one of the most revered pilgrimage sites for Hindus. During Holi, the spiritual ambience of Pushkar is amplified as locals and visitors alike partake in traditional rituals, prayers, and devotional activities.

 

Cultural extravaganza

Representative Image | Image: Instagram 


Holi in Pushkar is not just about playing with colours; it's a celebration of culture and tradition. The festivities begin days in advance, with locals preparing for the grandeur of the occasion. From traditional folk performances to captivating music and dance, every nook and corner of Pushkar resonates with the spirit of Holi. Tourists are treated to mesmerizing displays of Rajasthani folk dances like Ghoomar and Kalbelia, along with melodious tunes of traditional instruments like the dholak and shehnai.

Colourful revelry

Representative Image | Image: Instagram 


The essence of Holi lies in the joyous revelry of colours, and Pushkar takes this experience to another level. On the day of Holi, the streets of Pushkar come alive with splashes of vibrant hues as people smear each other with gulal (coloured powder) and exchange greetings of "Happy Holi!" The air is filled with laughter, music, and the aroma of delicious festive delicacies.

Tourist magnet


The unique blend of spirituality, culture, and festive fervour makes Holi in Pushkar a magnet for tourists from around the world. Backpackers, photographers, culture enthusiasts, and spiritual seekers flock to Pushkar during this time to witness the spectacle of colours and soak in the rich culture of Rajasthan.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

