Akshay Tritiya is one of the biggest festivals celebrated bny Hindus. This year the auspicious day will be marked on May 10. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, the festival holds a significant place in Hindu culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. It is also considered an auspicious day to start new projects.

When is Akshay Tritiya 2024?

Representative image | Image: Pexels

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. It typically occurs in April or May according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 10th.

What is the significance of Akshay Tritiya?

The term "Akshaya" means "eternal" or "imperishable". It is believed that any meaningful activity performed on this day brings inexhaustible results and prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days for starting new ventures, marriages, investments, or any significant undertakings.

What is the history behind celebrating Akshay Triritya?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Akshaya Tritiya. He is revered as the symbol of valour and righteousness, and thus the festival is celebrated to commemorate his birth. Another popular legend associated with Akshaya Tritiya is the story of Sudama visiting his childhood friend Lord Krishna with a humble gift of poha (flattened rice). It is believed that Lord Krishna blessed Sudama abundantly, turning his meagre offering into immense wealth. It is also said that during the Mahabharata period, the Pandavas received the Akshayapatra, a vessel that provided an endless supply of food, on this auspicious day.

How to celebrate Akshay Tritiya?

Devotees believe that giving alms, donating food, clothes, or money to the needy brings good luck on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that acts of charity on this day bring immense blessings and prosperity. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is also a widespread tradition. It is believed that purchasing gold on this day brings prosperity and good fortune.

Buying gold on Akshay Tritiya is considered auspicious | Image: Pexels

Devotees also visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, especially in the form of Lord Parashurama, who is believed to have been born on this day. Additionally, special rituals like Akshayapatra puja are performed in some regions. Many people initiate new projects, businesses, or ventures on Akshaya Tritiya, believing that it will lead to success and prosperity.