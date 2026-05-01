Why Is May 1 Celebrated As International Labour Day?

May 1 is celebrated as Labour Day across the globe. Also known as May Day, the day honours the contributions of workers and highlights their struggle. The history of the global event dates back to the 19th century, the Haymarket Affair. Over the years, the day has received global prominence.

What is the history of Labour Day?

The origins of this observance trace back to the late 19th century in the United States, during a period of rapid industrialisation. Factory workers were often subjected to exhausting shifts that stretched up to 12–16 hours a day. In response, labour unions began demanding an eight-hour workday. This demand led to widespread protests, culminating in the Haymarket Affair in Chicago on May 4, 1886. What began as a peaceful rally turned violent after a bomb explosion, resulting in casualties among both police officers and civilians. Though tragic, the incident became a powerful symbol of workers’ resistance and solidarity.



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In 1889, the Second International, a global federation of socialist and labour parties, declared May 1 as a day to commemorate the Haymarket incident and to promote workers’ rights worldwide. Since then, the day has been marked annually with rallies, marches, and awareness campaigns.



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The origin of Labour Day in India

In India, Labour Day was first celebrated in 1923 in Chennai (then Madras), organised by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. The event introduced the red flag as a symbol of workers’ movements in the country. Today, the day is observed as a public holiday in many states, recognising the contributions of workers across sectors, from construction and manufacturing to services and agriculture.

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International Labour Day is not just about remembrance; it is also a reminder of the progress made and the challenges that remain. Issues like fair wages, safe working environments, gender equality in workplaces, and job security continue to be relevant in modern economies. In an era of gig work and rapid technological change, the nature of labour itself is evolving, making the day even more significant.

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