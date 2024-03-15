Advertisement

World Consumer Rights Day, observed annually on March 15th, is a global celebration that highlights the importance of consumer rights and advocates for fair and ethical business practices. This significant day serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to protect consumers' interests, promote transparency, and ensure their rights are upheld in the marketplace. Let's look at the history and significance of World Consumer Rights Day.

History World of Consumer Rights Day 2024

World Consumer Rights Day has its roots in a landmark speech delivered by President John F. Kennedy to the United States Congress on March 15, 1962. In his speech, President Kennedy outlined four fundamental consumer rights: the right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, and the right to be heard. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a global movement to empower consumers and advocate for their rights.

In 1983, the first World Consumer Rights Day was observed by consumer organisations around the world, commemorating President Kennedy's speech and calling attention to the importance of consumer protection. Since then, World Consumer Rights Day has grown into an international campaign that raises awareness about consumer issues, promotes consumer rights, and encourages governments, businesses, and organisations to prioritise consumer protection.

Advertisement

Consumer Rights Day | Image: Unsplash

Significance of Consumer Rights Day 2024

World Consumer Rights Day holds immense significance in today's global economy, where consumers play a crucial role in driving economic growth and innovation. By advocating for consumer rights, this day seeks to empower individuals to make informed decisions, hold businesses accountable for their actions, and demand fair treatment in the marketplace.

Advertisement

At its core, World Consumer Rights Day aims to achieve several key objectives

The day serves as an opportunity to educate consumers about their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of being informed and vigilant when making purchasing decisions.

World Consumer Rights Day mobilises consumer organisations, government agencies, and businesses to address pressing consumer issues, such as product safety, fraud, deceptive advertising, and unfair business practices.

By promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical business practices, World Consumer Rights Day seeks to create a level playing field that benefits both consumers and businesses.

Consumer Rights Day | Image: Unsplash

Theme of Consumer Rights Day 2024

This year’s theme is Fair and responsible AI for consumers. In this growing age of AI, it is important that we understand the need for regulating the unhinged impact it has on us. This consumer rights day is dedicated to spreading awareness about AI.