Umrangso: The Tourism Potential That Comparison Could Mar

The celebration of the state-level World Tourism Day in Umrangso on September 27 has brought Dima Hasao's tourism potential into focus. It was the first time that Assam's state-level World Tourism Day programme was held in the hill district. The idea was to showcase the natural and cultural attractions of Dima Hasao and discuss the future of hill tourism in Assam on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Umrangso has much to offer. The large water body created by the Kopili project, the surrounding hills and forests, the golf course and the seasonal arrival of Amur Falcons are among its attractions. The number of people visiting Umrangso, Haflong and other parts of Dima Hasao is also slowly increasing.

But as interest in the destination grows, there is a question that needs to be discussed seriously: How should Umrangso be promoted? In recent months, there has been a growing discussion in Assam about promoting Umrangso and other places in Dima Hasao as alternatives to Meghalaya. The discussion became stronger after recent incidents in Meghalaya in which tourists from Assam were targeted.

There is nothing wrong with encouraging people to visit destinations within Assam. In fact, it is important that people know about the many places Assam has to offer. But tourism promotion based mainly on comparison can become a problem. Every destination has its own character. People travel to different places because they want to see something different, experience a different culture, taste different food and meet different people. They do not always look for another version of a place they have already visited or want or are willing to visit. This is where Umrangso needs to be careful. Dima Hasao does not have to become Meghalaya. Umrangso does not have to become another Shillong or Cherrapunji. It also does not need to prove that it is better than Meghalaya.

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The state government has now shown interest in developing Dima Hasao as an important tourism destination. Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, speaking at the World Tourism Day programme, said the government would support tourism development in Dima Hasao. She also spoke about the need for better infrastructure, connectivity and promotion and highlighted the opportunities tourism can create for local youth and businesses.

This is a welcome step. But government support alone will not build a destination. The local community has to be part of it. One statement at the World Tourism Day programme particularly caught my attention. Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Garlosa repeatedly said, “Apna Dima Hasao.” He said it in a mix of Hindi and the local spoken style often heard in Haflong and other parts of Dima Hasao. The expression itself sounded very local and reflected a strong sense of ownership towards the place. I feel this sense of ownership can be very important for the future of tourism in Dima Hasao.

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Tourism should not only mean bringing tourists from outside. It should also mean giving local people a chance to take part in tourism and earn from it. Homestays are coming up. Local entrepreneurs are trying adventure activities. People are looking at food, transport, guiding, handicrafts and other tourism-related opportunities. These small efforts can become important sources of income if tourism grows in a planned way.

Garlosa also spoke about the industries coming up in Dima Hasao and the need to maintain a balance while development takes place. This is an important point for tourism as well. Dima Hasao needs development. It needs better roads, connectivity, services and economic opportunities. Industries also have a role in the economy of the district. At the same time, the hills, forests, rivers and water bodies are important assets. They are not only beautiful places for tourists. They are part of the lives of the people who live there. If these natural resources are damaged in the name of development, tourism will also suffer.

This is why tourism development in Dima Hasao has to be planned carefully. The same applies to the way Umrangso is marketed. If we repeatedly tell tourists that Umrangso is an “alternative to Meghalaya”, they may come with expectations based on Meghalaya. They may compare the roads, infrastructure, tourist attractions and experiences with what they have seen there. If the expectations are not met, they may leave disappointed.

But Umrangso was never supposed to provide the same experience. Instead, Umrangso should be presented for what it has. Its hills, Kopili landscape, forests and water bodies, its communities and cultures, local food, adventure activities, homestays, wildlife and birds, etc. And the opportunity to spend time in a relatively less crowded destination. These can become the reasons for people to visit Umrangso. A tourist who comes only because Umrangso is being promoted as an alternative to Meghalaya may come once and leave. But a traveller who comes because he or she wants to experience Umrangso may stay longer, explore more places and perhaps return. For a local homestay owner, driver, guide, restaurant owner or handicraft maker, this difference matters.

The bigger question should not be, “Why should tourists go to Meghalaya when Umrangso is there?” The question should be:

“What can a traveller experience in Umrangso that is special to Umrangso?” That is the question that can help build a destination. The World Tourism Day programme has provided Dima Hasao with a good opportunity. The state government has shown interest. The autonomous council is talking about local ownership. Local entrepreneurs are already taking small steps. The next step should be to bring these efforts together. Umrangso does not need to become another Meghalaya. It does not need to compete with Meghalaya. It needs to understand its own strengths and develop them carefully. Comparison may bring attention to a destination. But attention alone cannot build tourism. A destination needs its own identity, local participation, responsible development and a story that belongs to the place. Umrangso has that opportunity today. The challenge is to make sure that, while trying to promote it, we do not lose sight of what makes it Umrangso.

(Note: This article is written by Abhijit Gogoi, Sustainable Tourism Practitioner.)