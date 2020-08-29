Subramanian Swamy Speaks On Sushant's Death Case; Calls For 'new Renaissance' In Bollywood

Dr. Subramanian Swamy has been considered the leading light in the call for an independent and thorough probe of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He has called for a "new renaissance" in Bollywood that is free from nepotism, patronage, and most importantly — the rampant consumption and sale of narcotic drugs that he says is a product of the industry's closeness to Dubai and the money laundering racket there.

The former Union Minister spoke exclusively to Republic TV and revealed interesting insights into Bollywood's nexus with the 'Dubai mafia' and the 'drug cartel'. While making his stance clear through his commentary in the case on Twitter, Dr. Swamy reiterated that it was a 'conspiracy' to portray Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a 'suicide' due to the so-called 'depression theory'.

Speaking on the role of 'Dubai mafia' in the case, Swamy said, "Why did Dubai enter the picture? Because they were contracted and I'm certain that people who put an end to Sushant were professional killers that came from Dubai. They can do the job in one hour and then disappear."

He added, "Dubai has tremendous control over Bollywood and Sushant was an outlier. He was very independent and there is no indication that he was depressed... Very soon I think NIA (National Investigation Agency) will also get involved and then we will have CBI, ED, NCB, and NIA on the case."

'New renaissance' in Bollywood

The BJP leader said he believes a "new renaissance" in Bollywood is around the corner following the revelations in the case.

"Drug mafia survives on Bollywood and its also a base and therefore if anyone is not falling in line, they have to be finished off. The control of Dubai is manifested in the fact that cinema stars have gone to Dubai to pay obeisance to the dons there. They have performed functions for them, attended their dinners, and so on. So I think we have to break this," Dr Subramanian Swamy said.

Police collusion?

Lashing out at the handling of the case by the Mumbai Police, the leader indicated that there was some sort of 'collusion' between the cops and politicians.

"Why the police did not file an FIR is a clear case of collusion. They didn't seal the flat (of Sushant). Why they took the body to Cooper Hospital and not the one closeby? Why did they tell the doctors to delay the autopsy, that means whatever is in the stomach gets digested out and not be available. So all these things are showing the complicity of the police but at what level I can't say."

