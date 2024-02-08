English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

It's controversial/ If There’s Injustice…: After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong Leader Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

Earlier, Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, demanded a ‘separate South India country’

Srinwanti Das
Vinay Kulkarni, MLA from Karnataka’s Dharwad rural constituency has made the controversial 'separate country' comment
Vinay Kulkarni, MLA from Karnataka’s Dharwad rural constituency has made the controversial 'separate country' comment | Image:PTI
New Delhi: As the Karnataka Congress aims to escalate its attack against the BJP-led central government in Delhi today, yet another leader from the Siddaramaiah government has stoked controversy, adding to the ‘separate country’ for south India pitch.

This is the second such allegedly divisive voice from the Karnataka Congress camp. Vinay Kulkarni, MLA from Karnataka’s Dharwad rural constituency has made the controversial comment.

MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who’s in Delhi to take part in the Karnataka Congress protest, slated to take place at Jantar Mantar today, was confronted by Republic. When asked about his opinion on the ‘separate country’ remark made earlier by Karnataka MP DK Suresh, Vinay Kulkarni said, “If there’s repeated injustice from the central government, such a situation may arise and the nation will be divided.”

Karnataka Congress' "Chalo Delhi” Protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress Karnataka unit  is all set to stage a “Chalo Delhi” protest in the national capital today, alleging ‘injustice’ to the state in tax devolution and grants-in-aid over the past few years. The protest by all Congress legislators and MPs from the state, including Ministers will begin at 11 am on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with his deputy DK Shivakumar arrived at the Delhi airport earlier in the morning to participate in the protest.

“Rallying against the Central Government’s economic disparities, we call for unity in ‘Chalo Delhi’ tomorrow at 11 AM, Jantar Mantar. We stand against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for Kannadigas. This movement is for Karnataka’s rights, not against any individual. Join us in this crucial protest, transcending party lines, for our collective future,” Siddaramaiah wrote on a social media post on X.

DK Suresh's ‘Separate Country for South India’ Remark Sparks Furor

Minutes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 on February 1, Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, demanded a ‘separate South India country’.

"Central government is giving south Indian states tax money to North India. We (South India) are facing financial problem. If this injustice is not corrected, we have to demand separate nation", the Congress leader had said.

"We are seeing our funds and taxes being given to North Indian states, Hindi belt. This is an injustice to us, Hindi is being imposed on us. Time may come when people of South India may ask for a separate country", DK Suresh had further added.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

