Akhilesh Yadav's Ultimatum To Rahul Gandhi: Will Join Yatra After Seat-Sharing Is Finalised

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not participate in the Congress' Bharat Nodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh until seat-sharing is finalised between the two parties. Both Samajwadi Party and Congress are the part of Opposition's rainbow coalition- INDI alliance- formed with an objective to take on the BJP in the upcoming election.

“Samajwadi Party will not participate in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with Congress finalised,” said Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, a day before he is expected to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

“Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment, seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra," the Samajwadi Party supremo added.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On joining Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says "Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment, seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya… pic.twitter.com/BzyTXcc0lM — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that he expects that Akhilesh will join the yatra. “I expect that he will join the Yatra tomorrow. Earlier, Apna Dal leader Pallavi Patel also joined the yatra,” said Jairam Ramesh.

Rahul Gandhi began the yatra after arriving from Wayanad. About the Uttar Pradesh leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Ramesh said, “We will stay in Amethi tonight and reach Raebareli tomorrow morning. We will stay in Lucknow tomorrow and in Kanpur the day after. Then, we will take 2 days rest on 22nd and 23rd February."

(This is a breaking copy)

