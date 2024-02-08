English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:27 IST

Andhra Congress head quits, Sharmila likely to take over in battle against brother Reddy

G Rudra Raju tendered his resignation from the post of Andhra Congress chief, making room for YS Sharmila to take on her brother and CM Jagan Reddy.

Digital Desk
andhra
Rudra Raju (left), CM Jagan Reddy (center), YS Sharmila (right). | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A day after Milind Deora ditched Congress to join Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the party faced another jolt in Andhra Pradesh as the party's state president G Rudra Raju tendered his resignation. This has triggered speculations that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Y S Sharmila is likely to take over as Raju's replacement and emerge as the new face against the Andhra Pradesh CM.

Notably, Sharmila has already expressed her willingness to takeover as Raju's role saying she is ready to work anywhere that the Congress party fields her, whether it is Andaman & Nicobar Islands or anywhere else. She recently merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress at Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

As a result of the merger, Sharmila emerged as a newly-minted frontline Congress leader of Andhra Pradesh.

Citing official sources, PTI reported that the new PCC president could be announced only in a few days' time. It is also worth noting that Andhra Pradesh is set to hold assembly elections soon along with the Lok Sabha elections later this year. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:27 IST

