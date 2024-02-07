English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Expelled for ‘Defaming Srinivas’: Angkita Dutta Demands ‘Nyay’ as Congress’ Yatra Enters Assam

Angkita Dutta who formerly headed the Assam unit, found herself expelled from the party last year after she levelled harassment allegations against Srinivas.

Apoorva Shukla
Expelled Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Expelled Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra | Image: X
Assam: As Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam after completing the Nagaland leg on Thursday, January 18, former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta staged a protest demanding ‘nyay’ (justice) from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over her claim of sexual assault by another party leader. Angkita Dutta had accused Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV of sexual harassment. 

Angkita Dutta plans to submit a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi as the yatra has entered the state and seek justice. "I have been in exile for the past 10 months. At that time, I sought justice, but I was suspended from the party. In the last 10 months, I have not joined any party,” said Dutta. 

“I was not in Congress, but I worked to strengthen the Congress party. Now people are coming out with me. I will submit a memorandum and we want justice. When he (Rahul Gandhi) reached Amguri and Assam, I believed that I would also get Nyay. I am hopeful that, he (Rahul Gandhi) will give me Nyay," she said.

Who is Angkita Dutta? 

Angkita Dutta who formerly headed the Assam's Youth Congress, found herself expelled from the party last year. Angkita Dutta hails from a family of four generations of Congress members. 

Angkita Dutta’s father Anjan Dutta has served as the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and the minister of transport. He passed away in 2016 due to illness at AIIMS Delhi. Angkita Dutta too actively participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra organised last year. 

Angkita Dutta’s allegations against Srinivas 

Angkita Dutta had accused Srinivas BV of sexually harassing her and discriminating against her based on gender. Dutta had called Srinivas a “sexist and chauvinistic” person. Following the allegations, Dutta was suspended from the party of six years citing anti-parties activities. 

Dutta had also filed a complaint at the Dispur police station, alleging Srinivas was “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

(With agency inputs) 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

