Assam: As Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam after completing the Nagaland leg on Thursday, January 18, former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta staged a protest demanding ‘nyay’ (justice) from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over her claim of sexual assault by another party leader. Angkita Dutta had accused Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV of sexual harassment.

Angkita Dutta plans to submit a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi as the yatra has entered the state and seek justice. "I have been in exile for the past 10 months. At that time, I sought justice, but I was suspended from the party. In the last 10 months, I have not joined any party,” said Dutta.

“I was not in Congress, but I worked to strengthen the Congress party. Now people are coming out with me. I will submit a memorandum and we want justice. When he (Rahul Gandhi) reached Amguri and Assam, I believed that I would also get Nyay. I am hopeful that, he (Rahul Gandhi) will give me Nyay," she said.

Waiting to speak to our beloved leader @RahulGandhi Ji and seek nyay pic.twitter.com/GgFGFq1Iyb — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) January 18, 2024

Who is Angkita Dutta?

Angkita Dutta who formerly headed the Assam's Youth Congress, found herself expelled from the party last year. Angkita Dutta hails from a family of four generations of Congress members.

Angkita Dutta’s father Anjan Dutta has served as the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and the minister of transport. He passed away in 2016 due to illness at AIIMS Delhi. Angkita Dutta too actively participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra organised last year.

Angkita Dutta’s allegations against Srinivas

Angkita Dutta had accused Srinivas BV of sexually harassing her and discriminating against her based on gender. Dutta had called Srinivas a “sexist and chauvinistic” person. Following the allegations, Dutta was suspended from the party of six years citing anti-parties activities.

Dutta had also filed a complaint at the Dispur police station, alleging Srinivas was “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

(With agency inputs)