Congress Downplays Harassment Allegations by Angkita Dutta, Pins Blame on Assam CM Himanta

Advertisement

Assam: As the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam on Thursday, January 18, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attempted to downplay the allegations levelled up by former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta. Earlier in the day, Angkita Dutta had staged a protest demanding ‘nyay’ (justice) from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over her claim of sexual assault by another party leader. Angkita Dutta had accused Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV of sexual harassment.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh said that he had himself tried to resolve the matter and ensure justice to the victim, as he blamed incumbent Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Jairam Ramesh said that he was close to resolving the issue, however the issue could not be resolved due to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s interference. Ramesh referred to Himanta as “naradmuni”.

Advertisement

"I have spoken to Angkita Dutta multiple times. She also came to my home. The reality is that this issue could be resolved. Both of them, our Youth Congress President (Srinivas BV) and Angkita are very emotional people. I spoke to both of them. I tried to resolve the issue and get justice... But Assam CM did not let it happen,” said Jairam Ramesh when questioned about Angkita’s ongoing protest.

“The matter is in the Supreme Court right now. The inquiry has been done. And all necessary action would be taken. But the Assam CM has made matters worse,” Jairam Ramesh added. While Angkita had alleged that no inquiry was conducted following her complaint and she was expelled from the party citing anti-party activities.

Advertisement

Angkita Dutta had planned to submit a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi as the yatra has entered the state and seek justice. "I have been in exile for the past 10 months. At that time, I sought justice, but I was suspended from the party. In the last 10 months, I have not joined any party,” said Dutta. Angkita Dutta had accused Srinivas BV of sexually harassing her and discriminating against her based on gender. Dutta had called Srinivas a “sexist and chauvinistic” person.