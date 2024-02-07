English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Congress Downplays Harassment Allegations by Angkita Dutta, Pins Blame on Assam CM Himanta

Angkita Dutta had planned to submit a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi as the yatra has entered the state and seek justice.

Apoorva Shukla
Former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta during a protest on Thursday
Former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta during a protest on Thursday | Image: X/ @angkitadutta
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Assam: As the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam on Thursday, January 18, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attempted to downplay the allegations levelled up by former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta. Earlier in the day, Angkita Dutta had staged a protest demanding ‘nyay’ (justice) from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over her claim of sexual assault by another party leader. Angkita Dutta had accused Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV of sexual harassment. 

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh said that he had himself tried to resolve the matter and ensure justice to the victim, as he blamed incumbent Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Jairam Ramesh said that he was close to resolving the issue, however the issue could not be resolved due to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s interference. Ramesh referred to Himanta as “naradmuni”. 

Advertisement

"I have spoken to Angkita Dutta multiple times. She also came to my home. The reality is that this issue could be resolved. Both of them, our Youth Congress President (Srinivas BV) and Angkita are very emotional people. I spoke to both of them. I tried to resolve the issue and get justice... But Assam CM did not let it happen,” said Jairam Ramesh when questioned about Angkita’s ongoing protest.

“The matter is in the Supreme Court right now. The inquiry has been done. And all necessary action would be taken. But the Assam CM has made matters worse,” Jairam Ramesh added. While Angkita had alleged that no inquiry was conducted following her complaint and she was expelled from the party citing anti-party activities. 

Advertisement

Angkita Dutta had planned to submit a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi as the yatra has entered the state and seek justice. "I have been in exile for the past 10 months. At that time, I sought justice, but I was suspended from the party. In the last 10 months, I have not joined any party,” said Dutta. Angkita Dutta had accused Srinivas BV of sexually harassing her and discriminating against her based on gender. Dutta had called Srinivas a “sexist and chauvinistic” person. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World24 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement