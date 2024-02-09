Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:21 IST
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Quits Congress
Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress on Thursday.
Baba Siddique | Image:ANI
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress on Thursday. Siddique made the announcement on social media platform X.
He tweeted," I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party
@INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid.
I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey (sic)."
