Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress on Thursday. Siddique made the announcement on social media platform X.

He tweeted," I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party

@INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid.

I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey (sic)."