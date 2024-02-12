Advertisement

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi mounted a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, February 12, alleging that he used government funds for personal use.

Shazia Ilmi alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal used funds of Delhi government to book presidential suites in hotels in other states. At a press conference, Ilmi alleged that Kejriwal stayed in the most expensive rooms in five-star hotels in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka.

"Presidential, Maharaja, Imperial suites, which cost around Rs 2-3 lakh per night, were booked for Delhi chief minister," claimed BJP leader Shazia Ilmi. "In Punjab, they have the AAP government, so they can stay in the state guest house but he (Kejriwal) stayed in five-star hotels," she added.

The BJP leader claimed that on an average, around Rs. 1.5 crore is spent in 50 days for the chief minister's stay arrangements in hotels, adding, "This is the money that belongs to the people of Delhi."

Commenting on Congress' announcement that its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be cut short in Uttar Pradesh in view of board exams, Ilmi said, "If you talk about Nyay Yatra, how impactful has it been? Even the Congress' allies are leaving them one by one." The Congress party has decided to reschedule the Uttar Pradesh leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra citing the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations.