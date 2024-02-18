Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will resume its national meeting today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party Chief JP Nadda. The key meeting focuses on laying out party campaigns ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting initially began on Saturday. It is the ruling party's "biggest organisational get-together," at the Bharat Mandapam with almost 11,500 delegates participating in it.

Chief JP Nadda inaugurated the meeting and PM Modi is expected to deliver a valedictory address today, a speech likely to draw the broader contours of the party's campaign and to exhort its members to go all out to achieve the target of the party to achieve 370 seats.

During his address, Nadda hailed the prime minister and said that under his leadership the party will achieve its target of 370 seats. He further highlighted the party's achievements during Covid and several initiatives introduced to provide facilities to the poor.

“Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has diligently fulfilled all promises with unwavering dedication and hard work. This has led to the empowerment of villages, the poor, farmers, and women. For the first time since Independence, there is a prevailing belief among marginalized communities that the government under Shri Narendra Modi truly represents them.”

Taking ton X, Nadda said, “Today respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi The two-day 'Bharatiya Janata Party National Convention' organized at 'Bharat Mandapam' in New Delhi was inaugurated in the dignified presence of Shri Ji. 'GYAN' i.e. upliftment of the poor, youth power, food givers and women power are the pillars of our concept of 'building a developed India'. I have full confidence that under the leadership of Modi ji, with the tireless work of all of us BJP workers, NDA will win a grand victory on more than 400 seats and BJP on 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”