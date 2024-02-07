Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

BJP Using Sensitive State Like Uttarakhand For Tokenism: Congress on UCC Debut

Once it becomes an act, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC.

Digital Desk
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Uttarakhand: As Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code draft bill on the floor of Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday, February 6, opposition Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of being in a hurry. 

As CM Dhami presented the bill, it was welcomed by the treasury benches with thumping of desks and chants of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Vande Mataram". The bill will now be debated in the assembly before being passed.

Advertisement

However, the Opposition staged a protest before the bill was tabled alleging that they were not given adequate time to read the draft bill, accusing the Dhami government of hurry. Slogans were also raised by the opposition members who were pacified after Speaker Ritu Khanduri assured them that they would get enough time to study the bill.

In a big charge against the Dhami government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that rules are not being followed, adding that the central government was using a sensitive state like Uttarakhand for “tokenism”. Rawat questioned why the central government did not come up with Uniform Civil Code (UCC). 

Advertisement

"The state government and the Chief Minister are very eager to get it passed and the rules are not being followed. No one has the draft copy and they want an immediate discussion on it. The Central Government is using a sensitive state like Uttarakhand for tokenism, if they want to bring UCC, it should have been brought by the central government,” said Rawat. 

 

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya said that the Congress party was not against the Uniform Civil Code, alleging that the BJP government was trying to suppress the voice of Opposition MPs. 

Advertisement

"We are not against it (Uniform Civil Code). The House is governed by the rules of conduct of business but BJP is continuously ignoring it and wants to suppress the voice of the MLAs based on the strength of numbers. It is the right of the MLAs to express their views in the House, during Question Hour, whether they have a proposal under Rule 58 or under other rules, they have the right to raise their voices on various issues of the state in the Assembly,” said Arya. 

Once it becomes an act, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement