Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:07 IST
BREAKING: After Losing NCP Symbol to Nephew, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction
In a big decision, Election Commission granted the NCP name and symbol to Ajit Pawar on Tuesday.
- Politics
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Day after Sharad Pawar lost party symbol to his nephew Ajit Pawar, the former NCP chairman on Wednesday got a new name for his faction: "Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar". In a big decision, Election Commission granted the NCP name and symbol to Ajit Pawar on Tuesday. Earlier, Supriya Sule had stated that the Sharad Pawar faction would move Supreme Court over ECI's decision. The Sharad Pawar bloc had proposed three names for their new party after the poll panel had ruled that the real NCP belongs to Ajit Pawar.
The three names that were proposed by the Sharad Pawar faction were Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party Sharadrao Pawar. The bloc had also floated 'Banyan tree' for the symbol.
Advertisement
The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, got split in July last year after his nephew and senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight MLAs of the party. In a setback to Sharad Pawar, the EC on Tuesday recognised the camp led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real NCP and also allotted the party name and symbol to it. The senior Pawar's supporters rallied behind him and asserted that for them, Sharad Pawar means the party and symbol. They also said that everyone in the state knows to whom the NCP actually belongs.
(With inputs from PTI)
Advertisement
Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:28 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replaySports 11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.