BREAKING: Congress Leader Vivek Tankha Likely to Join BJP
Senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vivek Tankha is a Member of Parliament and senior Supreme Court of India advocate. He previously served as the Additional Solicitor General of India and Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh.
Published February 11th, 2024 at 11:40 IST
