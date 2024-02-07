Advertisement

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last month over allegations related to cash-for-query scam, will vacate her government bungalow today. The Bengal MP had received an eviction notice earlier this week, ordering her to vacate the bungalow immediately.

Mahua was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month, following which the TMC leader was asked to vacate the government bungalow, which had been allotted to her as an MP, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said.

The Directorate of Estates sent a team to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from govt bungalow | Image: Republic

The notice of Office of the Estate Officer and Assistant Director of Estates (Litigation), Directorate of Estates, read, “The Applicant vide Letter dated 08.01.2024 requested to initiate eviction proceedings against, you under the provisions of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971.”

However, Mahua Moitra has challenged the eviction notice. Mahua Moitra approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the notice asking her to vacate the government bungalow she had been allotted as an MP and warning of "use of force" if necessary.

Mahua Moitra's official government bungalow allotted to her earlier, was locked by Directorate of Estates officials after she was asked to vacate the premises | Image: Republic

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's petition challenging a notice for vacating a government bungalow in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

In an official statement, TMC leader Mahua Moitra's office mentioned, “House number 9B Telegraph Lane in New Delhi occupied by Mahua Moitra was fully vacated by 10 am today morning and the possession was handed over by her lawyers to the Directorate of Estates who are inspecting and engaged in due process. The premises were vacated before authorities arrived and no eviction took place at all.”

Mahua Moitra was held guilty of "unethical conduct" and expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8 last year for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her user ID and password of the Parliament website with him.