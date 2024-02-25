Advertisement

Bahadurgarh: In a shocking news, multiple bullets were fired at INLD Haryana chief and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee's car, injuring three and killing Rathee. According to our sources, all, including three security personnel, are in a serious state. Three security personnel were also hit by multiple bullets. The incident happened near Barahi gate. The attackers had come in an I-20 vehicle, as per our sources. All admitted to Brahmashakti Sanjeevani Hospital are in a critical condition.

Police have started investigating the case on the spot. Rathee was hit in the neck and the waist, according to our sources. Rathee, along with his gunmen, was travelling in a Fortuner. Rathee has also been the Chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council twice and is also the National President of Wrestling Association (Indian Style).

Rathee has been MLA twice and had also contested Lok Sabha elections. He was also the state president of the former Haryana MLAs Association. Rathee has also contested the Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak seat once.