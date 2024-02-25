Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

BREAKING: INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants, Several Injured

In a shocking news, multiple bullets were fired at INLD Haryana chief and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee's car, injuring three and killing Rathi.

Digital Desk
Former MLA shot dead
Former MLA shot dead | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bahadurgarh: In a shocking news, multiple bullets were fired at INLD Haryana chief and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee's car, injuring three and killing Rathee. According to our sources, all, including three security personnel, are in a serious state. Three security personnel were also hit by multiple bullets. The incident happened near Barahi gate. The attackers had come in an I-20 vehicle, as per our sources. All admitted to Brahmashakti Sanjeevani Hospital are in a critical condition.

Police have started investigating the case on the spot. Rathee was hit in the neck and the waist, according to our sources. Rathee, along with his gunmen, was travelling in a Fortuner. Rathee has also been the Chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council twice and is also the National President of Wrestling Association (Indian Style).

Rathee has been MLA twice and had also contested Lok Sabha elections. He was also the state president of the former Haryana MLAs Association. Rathee has also contested the Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak seat once.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

