The Opposition staged a walkout from the proceedings of the Lok Sabha today. The entire Opposition walked out in protest against the Jharkhand issue.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Rajya Sabha on Jharkhand, “Democracy has been made a mockery.”

"There is no need for a walkout. This country has to run through a Constitution," said Dr K Keshava Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) said in the Rajya Sabha today.

This is a developing story.