Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:44 IST
Breaking: Opposition Stages Walkout From Lok Sabha Over Jharkhand Issue
The entire Opposition staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on the Jharkhand issue.
Shweta Parande
- Politics
- 1 min read
breaking: Opposition Stages Walkout From Lok Sabha on Jharkhand Issue | Image:Republic TV
The Opposition staged a walkout from the proceedings of the Lok Sabha today. The entire Opposition walked out in protest against the Jharkhand issue.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Rajya Sabha on Jharkhand, “Democracy has been made a mockery.”
"There is no need for a walkout. This country has to run through a Constitution," said Dr K Keshava Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) said in the Rajya Sabha today.
This is a developing story.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:22 IST
