Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Breaking: Champai Soren Takes Oath As 12th Jharkhand CM With 2 Ministers

On Thursday, Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to form the government in the state.

Manisha Roy
JMM leader Champai Soren was sworn-in as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Friday
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranchi: JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Friday, two days after party chief Hemant Soren resigned from the post of the CM. Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta were also sworn-in as state cabinet ministers. Champai Soren, who became the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, was administered the oath by Governor CP Radhakrishnan. 

Following Hemant Soren’s resignation and arrest by ED in a money laundering case, a political crisis was triggered in the state. On Thursday, Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to form the government in the state.

Champai Soren been granted 10 days to prove his majority on the floor in the assembly. 

Asserting that Champai Soren’s appointment as CM is a big win for the party, JMM MP Mahua Maji had said, "Champai Soren will take oath as CM of Jharkhand today. This is a big win for the party. BJP was fully prepared to impose the President's Rule but that conspiracy was foiled. We have full faith in the court that CM (Hemant Soren) will return soon...Floor test will be conducted on Monday..."

After Hemant Soren's arrest, state transport minister and Shibu Soren loyalist, Champai Soren's name was proposed as the CM. Hemant, in a letter, had directed Champai to be the head of the Legislative Party in case he was arrested. Meanwhile, the MLAs from the ruling alliance, who were being shifted to Hyderabad in a bid to prevent horse-trading, returned to Circuit House after the flight was cancelled due to fog.

Champai Soren began his political career in 1991 as an independent candidate from the Saraikela seat, before joining the JMM in 1995. He has also served as a cabinet minister in Arjun Munda-led BJP govt in the state. 

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand has 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly, where the majority mark is 41. Currently, Champai Soren has the support of 43 MLAs.

Whereas the BJP has 26 MLAs in the House and the AJSU, or All Jharkhand Students Union, has only three members. The remaining seats are divided among the NCP and a Left party (one each) and there are two independent MLAs.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:10 IST

