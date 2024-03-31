×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 17:30 IST

'Chota' Shahjahan Continues Reign of Terror in Sandeshkhali as Cops Look Other Way

He has diverted funds of all govt schemes meant for housing and women leaving the whole region without proper access to water, road and electricity.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sandeshkhali Horror Continues
Sandeshkhali Horror Continues | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: Even after Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest, Sandeshkhali is on the brink yet again as another Shahjahan's aide and Trinamool Congress goon who goes by the name 'Chota Shahjahan' is wreaking havoc in the area with several complaints of land-grabbing and physical torture surfacing against him. At least two women were critically injured in a spree of violence when Chota Shahjahan's men allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons two days back. According to the Indian Secular Front Party (ISF), these women in Bermajur were attacked in Chota Shahjahan's backyard for raising the ISF flags in their households.

'Chota' Shahjahan, also the Deputy Head of Bermajur Gram Panchayat, has been also accused of theft and robbery. According to locals, he has diverted funds of all Central and State schemes meant for housing, women and utilities leaving the whole region without proper access to water, road and electricity. Even after several complaints being filed against him, the police are yet to take any action. The women are now demanding his arrest. According to the people, he still remains protected from any police action as he is believed to be close to locals.

Advertisement

‘Chota’ Shahjahan is also seen using several cars and motorcycles without number plates, raising serious questions whether they were registered at all, according to sources. It is also to be noted that he has gone around travelling in unregistered vehicles without the intervention of local police.

 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live

2 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Big Attack on Pak Forces

14 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman declaration

14 minutes ago
GT vs SRH

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

15 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda

Mrunal On Vijay

16 minutes ago
RCB fan

RCB fan inks tattoo

18 minutes ago
CBI Records Statement of Family of JK Man Tricked Into Fighting For Russian Army

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

19 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

5 Fastest balls in IPL

24 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Star Campaigners of Cong

25 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

37 minutes ago
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Ban's missed catch

43 minutes ago
Milk

Reuse Old Milk

43 minutes ago
BJP star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir

BJP Star Campaigners

an hour ago
Two Arrested For Killing Para-Badminton Player Over Money Matter

Para-Badminton Player

an hour ago
Charges against Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case

CBI Custody Extension

an hour ago
Almond cake

Patiala

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. YouTube Music web app launches offline downloads

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

    Tech 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo