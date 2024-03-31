Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: Even after Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest, Sandeshkhali is on the brink yet again as another Shahjahan's aide and Trinamool Congress goon who goes by the name 'Chota Shahjahan' is wreaking havoc in the area with several complaints of land-grabbing and physical torture surfacing against him. At least two women were critically injured in a spree of violence when Chota Shahjahan's men allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons two days back. According to the Indian Secular Front Party (ISF), these women in Bermajur were attacked in Chota Shahjahan's backyard for raising the ISF flags in their households.

'Chota' Shahjahan, also the Deputy Head of Bermajur Gram Panchayat, has been also accused of theft and robbery. According to locals, he has diverted funds of all Central and State schemes meant for housing, women and utilities leaving the whole region without proper access to water, road and electricity. Even after several complaints being filed against him, the police are yet to take any action. The women are now demanding his arrest. According to the people, he still remains protected from any police action as he is believed to be close to locals.

Advertisement

‘Chota’ Shahjahan is also seen using several cars and motorcycles without number plates, raising serious questions whether they were registered at all, according to sources. It is also to be noted that he has gone around travelling in unregistered vehicles without the intervention of local police.