Milind Deora, on January 14, said that the Congress party lacks proper human resource management as he switched over to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Deora wished his best to the grand-old party but said his vision is to work for the people.

"I wish the Congress party my best. I took a very difficult decision but for me, the people of India come before party. My politics has always been constructive and about bringing sides together, not dividing people," the former Union Minister said.

In a post on X, he also issued a statement explaining the reason why he chose to align with the Shiv Sena after quitting Congress.

Milind Deora's father and Rajya Sabha member Murli was also associated with the Congress and his split with the party has ended a 55-year-long relationship.

Admitting that the break-up is bitter-sweet, Deora said, "Not only will I be able to strengthen Shinde's hands but of PM Narendra Modi who is working overtime to keep the economy of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India stronger."

When asked if he has any grievances, Deora said that the "Congress party is a classic case of very poor human resource management."

While he refused to talk more about his walkout, the former Minister said that the Congress party which his father and he himself joined has changed entirely. He also criticised the party for targeting industrialists and calling businessmen "anti-nationals.'