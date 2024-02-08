English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Congress then & now is very different: Milind Deora as he joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Milind Deora, who joined Shiv Sena on January 14, said that the Congress that he and his father joined is very different.

Digital Desk
Milind Deora
Milind Deora with Eknath Shinde. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former Congress leader Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena just hours after quitting Congress on January 14. The former Union Minister was welcomed into the party by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his official Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.

While speaking to the media after his induction into Shiv Sena, Deora revealed the reason for quitting Congress. "The Congress today and the one in 1968, when my father joined and Congress of 2004 when I joined, is very different," Deora said.

Advertisement

"The party that ushered in economic reforms 30 years ago is abusing industrialists and calling businessmen anti-nationals. Congress only has one motive, to speak against Modi Ji," he further stated.

#WATCH | After joining Shiv Sena, Milind Deora says, "The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal - speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very… pic.twitter.com/HQBvV73ZXm

— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Deora also said thanked CM Shinde for 'trusting' him and vowed to continue working for the people. He also heaped praises on Shinde and PM Narendra Modi in his speech.

"Eknath Shinde Ji is working for the people and we know he is an extremely hardworking leader. Even I want to work for Maharashtra which is why I have joined Shiv Sena," Deora said.

Advertisement

"There have been no attacks on Mumbai in the last 10 years. This reason for this achievement is the policies of Narendra Modi Ji and Eknath Shinde Ji," he further said.

Speaking more on his ideology, Deora elaborated his belief on his politics of GAIN which focuses on growth, aspiration, inclusivity and nationalism.

Advertisement

CM Shinde also said that Deora is whole-heartedly welcomed into the party and remembered his father late Murli Deora, also a former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha leader. 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement