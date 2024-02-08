Advertisement

Former Congress leader Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena just hours after quitting Congress on January 14. The former Union Minister was welcomed into the party by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his official Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.

While speaking to the media after his induction into Shiv Sena, Deora revealed the reason for quitting Congress. "The Congress today and the one in 1968, when my father joined and Congress of 2004 when I joined, is very different," Deora said.

"The party that ushered in economic reforms 30 years ago is abusing industrialists and calling businessmen anti-nationals. Congress only has one motive, to speak against Modi Ji," he further stated.

#WATCH | After joining Shiv Sena, Milind Deora says, "The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal - speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very… pic.twitter.com/HQBvV73ZXm — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Deora also said thanked CM Shinde for 'trusting' him and vowed to continue working for the people. He also heaped praises on Shinde and PM Narendra Modi in his speech.

"Eknath Shinde Ji is working for the people and we know he is an extremely hardworking leader. Even I want to work for Maharashtra which is why I have joined Shiv Sena," Deora said.

"There have been no attacks on Mumbai in the last 10 years. This reason for this achievement is the policies of Narendra Modi Ji and Eknath Shinde Ji," he further said.

Speaking more on his ideology, Deora elaborated his belief on his politics of GAIN which focuses on growth, aspiration, inclusivity and nationalism.

CM Shinde also said that Deora is whole-heartedly welcomed into the party and remembered his father late Murli Deora, also a former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha leader.