Mumbai: A day after quitting Congress, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per reports. He would join the party around 12 pm at the Mumbai BJP office, reports suggest.

Chavan left Congress days ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as he was unhappy with the party.

Taking to X, Chavan announced his resignation from the party. “Today I have resigned from the post of Member of Congress Working Committee of the Indian National Congress Party, membership of Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party and primary membership of the Indian National Congress."

आज सोमवार, दि. १२ फेब्रुवारी २०२४ रोजी मी ८५-भोकर विधानसभा मतदारसंघाच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राहुलजी नार्वेकर यांच्याकडे दिला आहे.

Today i.e. on Monday, February 12, 2024, I have tendered my resignation as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 85-Bhokar… — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) February 12, 2024

However, the former chief minister earlier stated that his decision to leave the Congress was personal and affirmed that he had 'not yet' decided to join the BJP.

While talking to reporters he said, “I have not yet made any decision to join BJP."

In his resignation letter to the state Congress Chief Nana Patole, Chavan stated he was resigning as a primary member and also stepped down as an MLA by submitting his resignation to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.