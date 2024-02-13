Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Digital Desk
Ashok Chavan
Ashok Chavan | Image:PTI
Mumbai: A day after quitting Congress, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per reports. He would join the party around 12 pm at the Mumbai BJP office, reports suggest.

Taking to X, Chavan announced his resignation from the party. “Today I have resigned from the post of Member of Congress Working Committee of the Indian National Congress Party, membership of Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party and primary membership of the Indian National Congress."

However, the former chief minister earlier stated that his decision to leave the Congress was personal and affirmed that he had 'not yet' decided to join the BJP.

While talking to reporters he said, “I have not yet made any decision to join BJP."

In his resignation letter to the state Congress Chief Nana Patole, Chavan stated he was resigning as a primary member and also stepped down as an MLA by submitting his resignation to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

