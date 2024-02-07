Advertisement

Budget 2024 Sitharaman's Top Quotes: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented India's Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. This will be the last budget presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government before the general elections scheduled in April-May. No major policies are expected to be unveiled as it is an interim budget and the final budget will be revealed in July this year.

Extending her greetings to all the members presented, Sithraman began her speech by highlighting India's progress throughout the last few years. Furthermore, she also highlighted India's development in healthcare syustem. This year the government will focus on four key pillars in the coming budget: Gariv, Yuva (youth), Mahilayein (women), and Annadata, claimed the finance minister. Furthermore, she also sheds light on providing a housing scheme for the middle class.

Here are Key Takeaways from Sitharaman's Address:

"With a whole of nation approach of Sabka Prayaas', the country overcame the challenges of once-in-a-century pandemic, took long strides towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and laid solid foundations towards the Amrit Kaal."

"The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years, The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism. With the blessings of the people, when our government - under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi - assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas as its mantra. The Government overcame those challenges in right earnest."

"We need to focus on - Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva and Annadata; Their needs and aspirations are our highest priorities."

"The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. A large number of institutional higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 Universities have been set up."

"The country is proud of our youth scaling new heights in sports. The highest-ever medal tally in Asian Games and Asian Para games in 2023 reflects a high confidence level. Chess prodigy and our no.1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa up a stiff fight against the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023. Today, India has over 80 Chess Grandmasters compared to a little over 20 in 2010."

"Female enrolment in higher education up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls & women make 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity."

“Our focus is on GDP, the governance, development, performance, and the economy are doing better. The next five years will be the years of unprecedented development.”

“Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana Rural continued and we are close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses. 2 crore more houses will be taken up in the next 5 years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families.”

“Through roof-top solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month. This scheme follows the resolve of the Prime Minister on the historic day of the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

"Ayushman Bharat: Healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat Scheme will be extended to all Asha workers, all Anganwadi workers and helpers. Agriculture and Food Processing: The efforts of value addition in agriculture sector and boosting farmers' incomes will be stepped up. Pradhanmantri Kisan Sampada Yojana has benefitted 38 lakh farmers and generated 10 lakh employment