Ranchi: After a video went viral showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly offering biscuits rejected by dog to a party worker during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand, Gandhi has issued a clarigication on Tuesday, Friday 6.

Shrugging off the furore over the viral video, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he first offered the biscuit to the dog, but the dog was shivering out of nervousness. Rahul Gandhi said that as the gog got scared, he asked the owner of the dog to feed him the same biscuit.

“I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Further, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the man seen in the video taking the biscuit from Rahul Gandhi was not a Congress worker. “No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs,” said Gandhi in Gumla, Jharkhand.

#WATCH | On the viral video of him feeding a dog during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and… pic.twitter.com/QhO6QvfyNB — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

A controversy had ignited after Rahul Gandhi, in a video from Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was seen feeding biscuits to a dog. The video had ignited a controversy online with netizens calling out the Gandhi scion for his treatment towards party workers.

A brief pause for a paw-some furry friend. 🐾#BharatJodoNyayYatra pic.twitter.com/ccysNDVIHr — Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (@bharatjodo) February 4, 2024

A video posted by the march's official platform shows Rahul Gandhi petting a shivering puppy and offering it a biscuit. When the dog hesitates, the Lok Sabha MP hands the biscuit to a nearby supporter, seemingly the owner, who feeds his dog.

