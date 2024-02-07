Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

‘Gave Biscuit to Dog's Owner': Rahul Gandhi's Clarification on Viral Video | WATCH

Shrugging off the furore over the viral video, Gandhi has offered clarification after he was blamed for giving biscuits to worker after being rejected by dog.

Digital Desk
Shocking Video From Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Shocking Video Emerged From Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranchi: After a video went viral showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly offering biscuits rejected by dog to a party worker during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand, Gandhi has issued a clarigication on Tuesday, Friday 6. 

Shrugging off the furore over the viral video, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he first offered the biscuit to the dog, but the dog was shivering out of nervousness. Rahul Gandhi said that as the gog got scared, he asked the owner of the dog to feed him the same biscuit. 

“I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it,” said Rahul Gandhi

Further, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the man seen in the video taking the biscuit from Rahul Gandhi was not a Congress worker. “No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs,” said Gandhi in Gumla, Jharkhand. 

A controversy had ignited after Rahul Gandhi, in a video from Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was seen feeding biscuits to a dog. The video had ignited a controversy online with netizens calling out the Gandhi scion for his treatment towards party workers. 

 

A video posted by the march's official platform shows Rahul Gandhi petting a shivering puppy and offering it a biscuit. When the dog hesitates, the Lok Sabha MP hands the biscuit to a nearby supporter, seemingly the owner, who feeds his dog.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

