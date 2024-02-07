English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

Contest for Anti-DMK Votes: How Vijay's Political Entry Will Impact Tamil Nadu Politics

The ruling DMK has been quiet and is probably waiting for Vijay to fire his shots first, meanwhile, AIADMK has announced that there can be “only one MGR”.

Apoorva Shukla
Tamil star Vijay announces new political party
Tamil star Vijay | Image: X
Chennai: Claiming that the people of Tamil Nadu were yearning for a change, top Tamil star Vijay announced his entry in politics. Vijay’s announcement of entry in politica brings back the era when Tamil stars ruled over the political arena too- for instance MG Ramachandran, J Jayalaithaa and Vijayakant. 

Vijay’s announcement comes as the state gears up for the 2026 assembly polls. Vijay has clarified that he would lead his party to the polls as the president. As the announcement came in the year of general elections, Vijay had said that he would not contest the upcoming election, nor would he support anybody in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Vijay’s entry into politics also brings an end to the largely bipolar contest in Tamil Nadu. 

Don’t become like Kamal Haasan: AIADMK 

As observers suggest that VIjay would go for anti-DMK votes, posing a challenge to the AIADMK. Regarding the same, former AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju said, " AIADMK's vote share won't be affected by actor Vijay's entry into politics. He should be careful, he shouldn't become like Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan entered politics saying he was going to reform the country but now he is hanging on to a party for an MP ticket.” 

Keeping its cards close, the Bharatiya Janata Party has not made any such statement yet. On Vijay’s announcement, state BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said, “Everyone has the right to enter politics and serve the people. If Vijay has decided to start a political party, he is welcomed into the political field.” 

Political situation turns upside down in Tamil Nadu 

The DMK has been quiet and is probably waiting for Vijay to fire his shots first, meanwhile, AIADMK has announced that there can be “only one MGR”. 

The reaction is understood as AIADMK is still heavily dependent on the star power of founder icon MGR and his successor J Jayalalithaa as they still drive the voters. 

Vijay’s full blown attack on ruling DMK 

Vijay, expressing concerns over the current situation of Tamil Nadu said that the situation was fraught with administrative deterioration, corruption and divisive politics. Vijay’s party name- Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam loosely translates to ‘Tamil Nadu Victory Party’. 

“People of Tamil Nadu are yearning for a political movement that would pave the way for a selfless, transparent, visionary and efficient administration that is free of corruption, and caste and religious differences,” said Vijay. Only a people’s movement can usher in a political change that, among others, would ensure Tamil Nadu’s rights, he added. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

