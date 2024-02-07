English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:05 IST

INDI Top Brass Holds Strategic Meet in Delhi After Hemant Soren’s Arrest

Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to the land scam case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister on Wednesday

Apoorva Shukla
Hemant Soren with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge
Hemant Soren with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 

New Delhi: After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate following a long drawn probe into a land scam case, the top leaders of Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance held a meeting to discuss the upcoming strategy on Wednesday evening. 

Advertisement

The meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence was attended by Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and DMK leader T R Baalu, among others.

The leaders of the INDI alliance also called the arrest of Hemant Soren an intimidating tactic of the ruling BJP-government. Kharge called the arrest “a blow to federalism”. “Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit. The BJP's work of destabilizing the opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy is continuing. What went into the BJP's washing machine is clean as white, what didn't go is tainted? If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship then BJP will have to be defeated,” said Kharge in a post on X. 

Advertisement

 

Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed by more than two dozen opposition parties to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.

Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to the land scam case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, while state transport minister Champai Soren's name was proposed as the new CM. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 07:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel35 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education40 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement