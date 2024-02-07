Advertisement

New Delhi: Even as the country is gearign up for the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, politics over the holy inauguration of the temple doesn't seem to die down. After various leaders of the INDI alliance took turns to attack the holy event, now Congress' Udit Raj has criticised the consecration ceremony, calling it a dark time (Kalyug) for Dalits and tribal communities.

“After January 22, Kalyug of Dalits, tribals and backward people is going to start!,” Udit Raj posted on X.

22 जनवरी के बाद दलित, आदिवासी और पिछड़ों का कलयुग शुरू होने वाला है! — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) January 18, 2024

Manuvad Returning After 500 Years: Udit Raj

This is not the first time Udit Raj has made a controversial comment surrounding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, INDI leader Udit Raj made a shocking statement. “Manuvad is returning after 500 years,” he had posted.

Hitting back at his statement, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi had said that it is clear from these statements that Congress is running ‘Nafrat ki Dukaan’. “They are not happy with the Ram Temple, thus engaging in religious appeasement”, said Tripathi.

Moreover, the BJP leader mentioned that such comments made by the Congress will have repercussions in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “They (Congress) are not understanding the pulse of the country and the people”, said the BJP leader.

After facing flak, Udit Raj clarified his post and stated that he is not opposing the Ram Temple and that his tweet should not be seen in connection with the Mandir.

Udit Raj Backed Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan' Remark

Earlier, the Congress leader and a former Delhi MP had supported the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying that his remarks espoused an “established belief of the Dravidian movement, which stems from the Self-Respect Movement of E. Ramaswamy Periyar”.

Udit Raj is the second Dalit leader in Congress to have publicly supported Udhayanidhi Stalin after Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge had earlier done so.