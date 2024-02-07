English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Mandir Politics Rages On: Kalyug of Dalits, Tribals Will Start from Jan 22, Says Congress' Udit Raj

Earlier, the Congress leader had supported the Udhayanidhi Stalin over the latter's comment on the Sanatan Dharma

Srinwanti Das
Congress leader Udit Raj
Congress leader Udit Raj | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Even as the country is gearign up for the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, politics over the holy inauguration of the temple doesn't seem to die down. After various leaders of the INDI alliance took turns to attack the holy event, now Congress' Udit Raj has criticised the consecration ceremony, calling it a dark time (Kalyug) for Dalits and tribal communities.

After January 22, Kalyug of Dalits, tribals and backward people is going to start!,” Udit Raj posted on X.

Advertisement

Manuvad Returning After 500 Years: Udit Raj

This is not the first time Udit Raj has made a controversial comment surrounding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, INDI leader Udit Raj made a shocking statement. “Manuvad is returning after 500 years,” he had posted.

Hitting back at his statement, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi had said that it is clear from these statements that Congress is running ‘Nafrat ki Dukaan’. “They are not happy with the Ram Temple, thus engaging in religious appeasement”, said Tripathi.

Advertisement

Moreover, the BJP leader mentioned that such comments made by the Congress will have repercussions in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “They (Congress) are not understanding the pulse of the country and the people”, said the BJP leader.

After facing flak, Udit Raj clarified his post and stated that he is not opposing the Ram Temple and that his tweet should not be seen in connection with the Mandir.

Advertisement

Udit Raj Backed Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan' Remark

Earlier, the Congress leader and a former Delhi MP had supported the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying that his remarks espoused an “established belief of the Dravidian movement, which stems from the Self-Respect Movement of E. Ramaswamy Periyar”.

Advertisement

Udit Raj is the second Dalit leader in Congress to have publicly supported Udhayanidhi Stalin after Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge had earlier done so.

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Terrorists Open Fire on Two Civilians Leaving One Dead in Srinagar

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World12 minutes ago

  5. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement