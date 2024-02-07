Updated January 21st, 2024 at 10:37 IST
Mandir Politics Rages On: Kalyug of Dalits, Tribals Will Start from Jan 22, Says Congress' Udit Raj
Earlier, the Congress leader had supported the Udhayanidhi Stalin over the latter's comment on the Sanatan Dharma
- Politics
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Even as the country is gearign up for the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, politics over the holy inauguration of the temple doesn't seem to die down. After various leaders of the INDI alliance took turns to attack the holy event, now Congress' Udit Raj has criticised the consecration ceremony, calling it a dark time (Kalyug) for Dalits and tribal communities.
“After January 22, Kalyug of Dalits, tribals and backward people is going to start!,” Udit Raj posted on X.
Advertisement
Manuvad Returning After 500 Years: Udit Raj
This is not the first time Udit Raj has made a controversial comment surrounding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, INDI leader Udit Raj made a shocking statement. “Manuvad is returning after 500 years,” he had posted.
Hitting back at his statement, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi had said that it is clear from these statements that Congress is running ‘Nafrat ki Dukaan’. “They are not happy with the Ram Temple, thus engaging in religious appeasement”, said Tripathi.
Advertisement
Moreover, the BJP leader mentioned that such comments made by the Congress will have repercussions in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “They (Congress) are not understanding the pulse of the country and the people”, said the BJP leader.
After facing flak, Udit Raj clarified his post and stated that he is not opposing the Ram Temple and that his tweet should not be seen in connection with the Mandir.
Advertisement
Udit Raj Backed Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan' Remark
Earlier, the Congress leader and a former Delhi MP had supported the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying that his remarks espoused an “established belief of the Dravidian movement, which stems from the Self-Respect Movement of E. Ramaswamy Periyar”.
Advertisement
Udit Raj is the second Dalit leader in Congress to have publicly supported Udhayanidhi Stalin after Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge had earlier done so.
Advertisement
Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:29 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.