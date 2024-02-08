Kerala: Left, Congress Workers Engage in Fisticuffs as Protest Over Controversial Arrest

Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress' protest against arrest of state president Rahul Mankoottathil turns violent on Thursday outside the Secretariat as the party workers clashed with workers from the ruling CPM-led Left party. The police on Tuesday had arrested Mankoottathil from his house. Soon after his arrest, widespread protests have broken out against the Pinarayi Vijayan's ‘Gunda Raj.’

Congress workers burnt effigies of Vijayan, claiming that the state government was using police force to suppress opposition. The police picked up the state Congress chief from his house at Adoor in Pathanamthitta.